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Ludhiana: Nine-year-old shines with three medals in badminton tourney

She clinched gold medals in both the Under-11 girls’ singles and doubles categories and secured a bronze medal in the Under-13 girls’ doubles category

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 06:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Nine-year-old Aanya Tiwari from DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, has bagged three medals in the Mini Punjab State Ranking Badminton Tournament, bringing laurels to the city.

Aanya Tiwari with her medals. (HT PHOTO)

A Class IV student, Aanya delivered an outstanding performance at the championship held from April 24 to 26 at the Raizada Hans Raj Badminton Stadium, in Jalandhar. She clinched gold medals in both the Under-11 girls’ singles and doubles categories. She also secured a bronze medal in the Under-13 girls’ doubles category.

Training under the guidance of Pradnya Gadre Chopra, an international badminton player and former coach of the Indian badminton team, Aanya has been honing her skills at the Shastri Badminton Hall. Her father Sunil Tiwari said, “Her disciplined training and passion for the sport have brought her here.”

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Nine-year-old shines with three medals in badminton tourney
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Nine-year-old shines with three medals in badminton tourney
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