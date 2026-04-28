Ludhiana: Nine-year-old shines with three medals in badminton tourney

Nine-year-old Aanya Tiwari from DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, has bagged three medals in the Mini Punjab State Ranking Badminton Tournament, bringing laurels to the city.

Aanya Tiwari with her medals. (HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A Class IV student, Aanya delivered an outstanding performance at the championship held from April 24 to 26 at the Raizada Hans Raj Badminton Stadium, in Jalandhar. She clinched gold medals in both the Under-11 girls’ singles and doubles categories. She also secured a bronze medal in the Under-13 girls’ doubles category.

Training under the guidance of Pradnya Gadre Chopra, an international badminton player and former coach of the Indian badminton team, Aanya has been honing her skills at the Shastri Badminton Hall. Her father Sunil Tiwari said, “Her disciplined training and passion for the sport have brought her here.”

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON