Ludhiana: NOC for rail overbridge issued in Nov last year, says PWD minister

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 02, 2025 10:54 PM IST

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of delaying the construction of a crucial railway overbridge; Responding to the accusation, ETO said the NOC was issued on November 11, 2024

Punjab public works minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Sunday dismissed Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu’s claims of delay is issuing of a no-objection certificate (NOC) for a railway over-bridge at the Doraha-Sahnewal main line and said the document was issued in November last year.

Harbhajan Singh ETO said the over-bridge formed part of an agreement between concessionaire Atlanta Tollways and the state government. (HT File Photo)
Bittu on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of delaying the construction of a crucial railway overbridge.

Bittu claimed that the over-bridge was to be built by the railways at an outlay of 70.56 crore, but the state government withheld the NOC for the project.

Responding to the accusation, ETO said the NOC was issued on November 11, 2024.He said the over-bridge formed part of an agreement between concessionaire Atlanta Tollways and the state government. Though all other project components were completed, the over-bridge could not be done due to a change in the railways’ development plans, he claimed.

