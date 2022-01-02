Ludhiana | Not furnishing vaccination details costs teachers month’s pay

Government school teachers who had not uploaded their vaccination certificate on the Punjab integrated human resource management system did not receive their December salary.

In its December 21 order, the finance department had said that employees will not be able to draw their salary if their vaccination certification number – for single or dual jabs – was not registered. Government employees’ salaries will only be released once they upload their certification number.

Among those whose salaries have been held ransom was a Government Senior Secondary School principal. “The salaries of my staff have also been withheld as my bill was not generated due to non-submission of vaccination details on the integrated human resource management system,” she said.

Another teacher complained that the department did not give them adequate time to submit their vaccination status.

District education officer Lakhvir Singh Samra said teachers had been directed to furnish their vaccination details as directed by the state government. “It is important that teachers fill in their vaccination details to ensure the safety of their students and colleagues. The teachers whose salary was not released will be guided on how to resolve the issue.”

Education department nodal officer Davinder Chinna said, “The state government has taken a tremendous initiative to ensure inoculation. While 98% teachers are fully vaccinated, others will also get the jab now.”

Meanwhile, of the 26,044 staffers on election duty in Ludhiana, the department has received the status report of 25,936 employees so far.

While 21,896 employees are fully vaccinated, 2,864 have received one jab, and 1,176 have not received a single dose.

Till December 29, as many as 10,63,287 people had not yet received their second dose.

