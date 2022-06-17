Ludhiana | Now, applicants can avail benefit of general caste certificate services online

Applicants seeking general caste certificate services can now submit the online applications on home link https://connect.punjab.gov.in/ or contact nearest service centre with the required documents, additional deputy commissioner (ADC, rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ADC said now, there was no need to submit the file at any office, which was earlier mandatory in the offline mode wherein hand-signed certificates were being issued.

However, for the convenience of public, the entire process, from application filing to the delivery of certificate, has been digitised by the department of governance reforms, he said, adding that the service has been made available from June 7 through service centres as well as connect portal.