Ludhiana | Now, govt school libraries in Punjab to get a smart avatar

The education department has selected 872 senior secondary schools in Punjab for the project, of which 67 are in Ludhiana; the government school libraries will turn smart
Each govt school library will get five tablets, except GSSS, PAU, which will get six tablets from the department as per the list released by the office of the director, education department (senior secondary), Punjab. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 03:24 AM IST
ByNikhil Sharma, Ludhiana

Government school in the district will soon get smart libraries, equipped with tablets replete with e-content that will cover important aspects of their syllabus.

The education department has selected 872 senior secondary schools in the state for the project, of which 67 are in Ludhiana. As many as 336 tablets will be installed in government school libraries in the district. The schools chosen for the project include Government Senior Secondary Schools (GSSSs) at PAU, Cemetery Road, Sekhewal, Basti Jodhewal, Mundian Kalan, Gill, Bharat Nagar Chowk, Miller Ganj (Dholewal), Dhandari Khurd, and Jagraon, along with GSSS Multipurpose and Shaheed-e-Azam- Sukhdev Thapar.

Schools to get 5 tablets each

Each school will get five tablets, except GSSS, PAU, which will get six tablets from the department as per the list released by the office of the director, education department (senior secondary), Punjab.

District education officer (secondary) Lakhvir Singh Samra said these tablets would accelerate teaching, learning and reading processes in school libraries, and would help enhance the students’ knowledge.

Principal Davinder Singh Chhina said, “Not many students like to avail the benefit of libraries, but the tablets will make teaching and learning interesting and easy. The government school libraries will now become high-tech learning centres.”

High-speed internet needed: Teacher

However, a teacher deputed at GSSS, PAU, requesting anonymity, said the department should also work on the internet speed in schools. “Students are already studying through online modules using projectors but the low-internet speed is a major hindrance. The department installed high speed internet in our school, but the internet speed remains affected as we have a large campus.”

A few teachers also called the “hi-tech revamp” a consequence of the face off between the Congress and the AAP, who are in power in Punjab ad Delhi, respectively.

The Deputy DEO’s have been appointed as the nodal officers for the distribution and installation of the tabs in the school libraries.

