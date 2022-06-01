Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | Now, msg new WhatsApp helpline for grievance redressal

Ludhiana residents can use the WhatsApp helpline number, 79735-30515, to submit complaints pertaining to illegal mining, open bores, environmental pollution, stubble burning, traffic snarls, illegal encroachments on government properties, and de-addiction centres among other issues
The administration launched a round-the-clock helpline to register complaints on a host of issues ranging from illegal mining to traffic snarls on Tuesday. (Representative Image/Ht File)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 02:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LudhianaThe administration launched a round-the-clock helpline to register complaints on a host of issues ranging from illegal mining to traffic snarls on Tuesday.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik said, “Residents can use the WhatsApp helpline number, 79735-30515, to submit complaints pertaining to illegal mining, open bores, environmental pollution, stubble burning, traffic snarls, illegal encroachments on government properties, and de-addiction centres among other issues.”

Asserting that the new helpline will help streamline complaint redressal, Malik said, “Earlier, different officers would receive complaints, due to which redressal was delayed at times. All complaints received on this dedicated helpline number will be redressed in a timely manner.”

