Ludhiana | Now, Pakhowal road ROB/RUB project cut-off date Dec 31

With deadlines piling up for the Pakhowal road railway over bridge (ROB) and railway under bridges (RUB) project, the municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal inspected the ongoing work on Friday.

Contractors of MC and the railway department have been directed to complete the RUB from Pakhowal road canal bridge towards Sarabha Nagar by December 31. The deadline for the entire project is March 2022.

Initiated in December last year, the project has missed several deadlines. Earlier, cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had assured that one of the RUBs being constructed from Pakhowal road towards Sarabha Nagar area, would be completed by July but the deadline was put forward to August 31 and then to Diwali. Now, recently the deadline was further extended to January.

Commuters facing harrowing time

For commuters moving towards the Pakhowal road canal bridge from Sarabha Nagar and Hero Bakery Chowk; closure of the stretch has meant taking a detour via the Shastri Nagar Railway Crossing, Model Town Extension, or Cremation Ground Road (Ishmeet Singh Road). The bad condition of Ishmeet Singh road adds to the woes of the commuters.

Sabharwal said, “The project got delayed due to the pandemic and railways department had also delayed the work in the past. The work was also put to halt for around three week in November after the main sewer line got damaged and the site turned into a cesspool.”

Under the project, a 839.83 metre-long ROB, is being constructed for the movement of traffic from Pakhowal road canal bridge towards the Hero Bakery Chowk. Besides, a 1,018.46 metre-long RUB, is being constructed from the Pakhowal road canal bridge up to the Leisure Valley in Sarabha Nagar, and another RUB, 458.20 metre-long, is being constructed from Hero Bakery Chowk up to the Pakhowal Road canal bridge.