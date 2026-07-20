Ludhiana: Now, peddlers to be tried under Juvenile Justice Act too

The Khanna police have launched a targeted crackdown on drug peddlers allegedly operating near schools and colleges invoking provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act alongside the NDPS Act for the first time in the district.

Khanna police in action near schools during a CAS operation. (HT File)

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The move comes amid growing concerns that drug traffickers are increasingly targeting school-going children and adolescents, prompting law enforcement agencies to treat such offences not merely as narcotics crimes but as direct attacks on children’s safety and future.

In a single-day operation, Khanna police registered five FIRs, arrested six alleged drug peddlers and recovered 21 grams of heroin. More significantly, the accused have also been booked under Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, a provision that deals with supplying intoxicants, narcotic drugs, tobacco products or psychotropic substances to children.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia said the initiative reflects a zero-tolerance approach towards those attempting to lure children into substance abuse.

“We received credible inputs during our check and search operations (CASO) that peddlers were selling drugs in the vicinity of government and private schools. Dedicated teams were formed and surveillance was mounted. The accused were caught near educational institutions and places frequented by students,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} The arrests were made from areas near Government School Machhiwara Sahib, the historic Gurdwara Charan Kanwal Sahib, Government School Utalan, School of Eminence, Khanna, and other educational institutions. The arrested accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh alias Ravi, Vishwapreet Singh, Kulvir Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sanjiv Kumar and Ajit Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The arrests were made from areas near Government School Machhiwara Sahib, the historic Gurdwara Charan Kanwal Sahib, Government School Utalan, School of Eminence, Khanna, and other educational institutions. The arrested accused have been identified as Ranjit Singh alias Ravi, Vishwapreet Singh, Kulvir Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sanjiv Kumar and Ajit Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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Police officials said the accused were allegedly attempting to exploit vulnerable youth and school-going children by operating close to educational institutions.

A new legal weapon

Under Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act, anyone found giving or facilitating the supply of intoxicating substances to a child can face rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to ₹1 lakh. The accused have also been booked under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

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According to police officials, Khanna may be the first district in Punjab to systematically invoke the Juvenile Justice Act against drug peddlers operating near schools. The initiative has drawn the attention of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), which is expected to circulate the model among other districts.

The development comes against the backdrop of increasing national concern over substance abuse among children. Recently, the Delhi high court directed law enforcement agencies to strictly enforce Section 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and observed that substances such as thinners, correction fluids, whiteners and vulcanising solutions should also be treated as intoxicants when supplied to minors.

The court’s observations underscored the need to view addiction among children as both a criminal and child protection issue.

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Tobacco vendors also under scanner

SSP Ahluwalia revealed that the campaign will not stop at narcotics.

“As the next step, action will also be taken against vendors selling tobacco products and other intoxicating substances near schools. FIRs will be registered under the Juvenile Justice Act wherever violations are found,” she added.