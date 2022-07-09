Ludhiana | Now, shopkeepers have to obtain trade licence for TS1 certificate
In a bid to increase its revenue and catch hold of violators, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has imposed a condition that shopkeepers and industrialists will have to obtain trade licence, if they want to get TS1 certificate (no-objection certificate) from the civic body.
As per the orders issued by MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal (copy with HT), it has also been made mandatory to obtain a trade licence in case of change of property ownership. Until now, only receipts of property tax, water-sewer user charges, disposal (submersible pumps) charges were checked while issuing TS1 certificate. The certificate ensures that the owner has no liability towards the civic body and is required in sale and purchase of properties.
As per officials, there are over 1.5 lakh commercial and industrial properties in the city and only around 45,000 owners avail trade licence, which results in revenue loss for the MC.
An official requesting anonymity said that only up to ₹500 is charged for the trade licence but residents still do not apply.
The MC official stated that the civic body is also in talks with local bodies department to increase the trade licence fee. He stated the MC General House had also approved a resolution a few years ago to hike the fee and sent it to the state government for final approval. But no decision has been taken so far.
India’s pledge to sequester 2.5 to 3 GT CO2 in 15 years not a realistic target: Lele
PUNE Through calculations related to the amount of net carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestered by native or fast-growing trees over the land available for afforestation, it can be concluded India's Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) to sequester 2.5 to 3 Gigaton CO2 in fifteen years is not a realistic target, said Sharachchandra Lele (aka Sharad Lele), a fellow in environmental policy and governance, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology (ATREE).
Former SGPC chief’s son among 3 booked for criminal breach of trust
Inderjit Singh Makkar, the son of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president late Avtar Singh Makkar, has been booked along with a Ghaziabad couple on the charges of criminal breach of trust and conspiracy in Ludhiana. The other accused have been identified as Rajesh Makan and his wife Sonia Makan. Inderjit's father had served as the SGPC president twice. He had died on December 21, 2019, following prolonged illness.
HC gives Punjab two weeks to submit plan on jammer installation in jails
The Punjab and Haryana high court has rapped the Punjab government for dilly-dallying on steps to improve security measures at jails, including installation of jammers. Court was informed by the counsels about the rampant use of phones inside jails, while also referring to how the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala had revealed that gangsters lodged in jails were using social media.
25 buildings to be self-demolished in Sion-Koliwada after an 8-year legal battle with BMC
Twenty five buildings that once housed 1,200 families at Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Nagar in Sion-Koliwada will be razed to the ground starting Monday, after an eight year-long battle between residents and the civic body, which first issued demolition notices in 2014. The residents have undertaken to demolish the buildings and have appointed a private contractor. People in slums also live without electricity.
Tired of long jail stint, POCSO accused pleads guilty
Mumbai A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2019 has pleaded guilty on account of Kadir Ramzan Shaikh's prison stint of over two and a half years and the fact that he could not come out of jail despite being granted bail in September 2020. The crime attracts a maximum sentence of three years. The Dindoshi sessions court has refused to accept the guilty plea.
