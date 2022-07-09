Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Now, shopkeepers have to obtain trade licence for TS1 certificate
As per the orders issued by Ludhiana MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal, it has also been made mandatory to obtain a trade licence in case of change of property ownership. Until now, only receipts of property tax, water-sewer user charges, disposal charges were checked while issuing TS1 certificate.
Ludhiana MC official stated that the civic body is also in talks with local bodies department to increase the trade licence fee. (HT File)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 01:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a bid to increase its revenue and catch hold of violators, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) has imposed a condition that shopkeepers and industrialists will have to obtain trade licence, if they want to get TS1 certificate (no-objection certificate) from the civic body.

As per the orders issued by MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal (copy with HT), it has also been made mandatory to obtain a trade licence in case of change of property ownership. Until now, only receipts of property tax, water-sewer user charges, disposal (submersible pumps) charges were checked while issuing TS1 certificate. The certificate ensures that the owner has no liability towards the civic body and is required in sale and purchase of properties.

As per officials, there are over 1.5 lakh commercial and industrial properties in the city and only around 45,000 owners avail trade licence, which results in revenue loss for the MC.

An official requesting anonymity said that only up to 500 is charged for the trade licence but residents still do not apply.

The MC official stated that the civic body is also in talks with local bodies department to increase the trade licence fee. He stated the MC General House had also approved a resolution a few years ago to hike the fee and sent it to the state government for final approval. But no decision has been taken so far.

