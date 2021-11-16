Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana officials told to hold meets with sweepers

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis member Anjana Panwar took up the sweepers’ grievances with administrative and municipal officials in Ludhiana
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis member Anjana Panwar demanded that measures be taken to stop the exploitation of sweepers and sewermen and sweepers at government establishments in Ludhiana. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Taking up the safai karamcharis grievances with administrative and municipal officials, Anjana Panwar, a member of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, demanded that measures be taken to stop the exploitation of sweepers and sewermen at government establishments.

Panwar, who met several officials, including deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma, joint commissioner of police Harsh Dayama, additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal at the Circuit House on Monday, said regular meeting should be held with the safai sewaks or their union representatives to resolve their grievances and sensitise them about the welfare schemes floated by the Union and state governments.

During the meeting, the safai karamcharis and union members accused the officials of corruption, apathy and harassment in releasing their salaries, and providing jobs on compassionate grounds.

Taking note of the absence of a few officers from different departments, Panwar directed the administration to ensure that the message was conveyed to everyone. “The need of the hour to protect the interests of the weakest strata of society. The sweepers and sewermen are the real heroes of the Swacch Bharat Mission,” she said.

Dalit Vikas Board chairman walks out

After getting into a heated row with Panwar over the commission’s role in resolving the grievances and implementing the norms, Samay Singh Birla, the chairman of the state Dalit Vikas Board, walked out of the meeting.

While Birla held that Panwar should get the norms implemented in the district, Panwar said the commission does not have any constitutional powers and merely works as a bridge between Class-4 employees and the authorities.

