Ludhiana: Ojasvi Alankar takes charge as MC chief

IAS officer Ojasvi Alankar on Monday assumed charge as the municipal corporation commissioner and outlined cleanliness, monsoon preparedness, citizen services and execution of development works among his immediate priorities. Ojasvi Alankar, the new MC commissioner said special emphasis would be laid on maintaining cleanliness across the city. (HT photo)

Alankar, a 2020-batch officer, took charge at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar in the presence of deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain. He was welcomed by senior civic officials and accorded a guard of honour by a contingent of the Punjab Police.

Soon after assuming office, Alankar chaired a meeting with officials from various branches of the civic body and directed them to remain proactive in the field and ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public services.

Stressing the need for improved civic administration, the new MC commissioner said special emphasis would be laid on maintaining cleanliness across the city, strengthening preparedness ahead of the monsoon season and expediting ongoing development works.

He also reviewed the implementation of government flagship programmes and called for greater efficiency at the ground level. Alankar said extensive sanitation drives would be carried out under the state’s Mission Clean Punjab campaign.

Later in the day, he participated in a meeting of the finance and contracts committee (F&CC) along with mayor Inderjit Kaur, senior deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar and deputy mayor Prince Johar. Having previously served with the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), Alankar said he was familiar with the city’s challenges and concerns and appealed to residents to cooperate with the civic body in keeping the city clean.