Ludhiana: On Day 5 of Punjab basketball championship, 40 matches played

A total of 40 qualifying matches were played in the senior group category on the fifth day of the Punjab Open 3x3 Basketball Championship for men and women at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Friday.

The women’s teams played 12 matches and the men’s teams played 28 qualifying matches in total.

The tournament will conclude on November 14 and the winners will get a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, besides getting a chance to get selected in the state team.

The men’s teams played 70 matches and the women’s teams played 30 qualifying matches on Day 4 of the tournament.

As many as 220 players in the senior category participated from across the state.

The knockouts, including the semifinals and the finals, will be played on Sunday.