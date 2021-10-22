Ludhiana: Second complainant withdraws rape plaint against LIP chief Bains

In a major respite for Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) supremo Simarjit Singh Bains, one of the two women who had accused him of rape has withdrawn her complaint and alleged that Congress leaders had used her to further their political agenda.

While an FIR was lodged on the first woman’s complaint following the court’s directions, no action had been taken so far on the second woman’s plaint. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the second complainant claimed that Congress leaders Kamaljit Singh Karwal and another leader had pressured her to lodge a complaint against Bains.

She claimed that Karwal, who is vying for a party ticket, had done so to malign the image of the LIP leader. She said that Karwal had even taken help of an Akali leader in formatting the complaint.

“I was under tremendous pressure. My children stay abroad, and I was told that they could end up in trouble if I don’t do what I was told. I was worried about their well-being; but not anymore. I have withdrawn my complaint and will not pursue the matter further,” said the woman while interacting with mediapersons on Thursday.

Since June, Bains has been maintaining that the rape complaint was false and politically motivated. However, the trouble is far from over for Bains as the first complainant continues to sit outside the police commissioner’s office, demanding the arrest of LIP chief.

When contacted, Kamaljit Singh Karwal said, “Firstly, I do not indulge in such petty politics. The entire turn of events shows who is playing politics over the issue. It was the woman who levelled rape allegations against Bains. However, instead of taking action against the woman for maligning his image, Bains is using her to target me.”

“I feel sad for the woman. By withdrawing the complaint, she has done grave injustice to those who are seeking justice, and no one offers them help. It was after the woman approached me multiple times and requested help that I had agreed to show solidarity with her,” Karwal further said.

