...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ludhiana: Onlookers take away cold drink bottles after truck-tempo mishap

Accused of hitting truck from behind, tempo driver absconding; probe on, say police; truck driver says he was transporting the consignment from Hoshiarpur and had to unload it a short distance from the mishap site

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Advertisement

A road accident on the Southern Bypass on Sunday took an unexpected turn after bystanders allegedly began taking away water bottles and cold drink cans spilled from a damaged truck instead of helping the driver.

Sarabha Nagar police officials say they are trying to identify the absconding tempo driver. (HT PHOTO)

The incident occurred when a tempo rammed into a truck carrying water bottles and cold drink from behind. The impact was strong enough to scatter crates across the road, briefly disrupting traffic in the area. The tempo driver fled the scene soon after the collision.

Truck driver Ranjit Singh said he was transporting the consignment from Hoshiarpur and had to unload it a short distance from the mishap site. “The tempo hit my vehicle from behind, and the crates fell onto the road. Before I could gather them, people started taking away bottles,” he said.

Eyewitnesses reported that several individuals loaded crates onto their two-wheelers and left the scene. The driver claimed he repeatedly urged people to stop, but many ignored his requests.

 
truck driver road accident
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Onlookers take away cold drink bottles after truck-tempo mishap
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Onlookers take away cold drink bottles after truck-tempo mishap
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.