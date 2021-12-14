Ludhiana | OP Soni commends CMC&H, Ludhiana for setting up 1cr-oxygen plant

Ludhiana With fear of the omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus looming, authorities are going the extra mile to ensure enough availability of oxygen.

The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), has set up a PSA Oxygen Plant at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H), at an estimated cost of ₹1 crore. The project was spearheaded by Rahul Ahuja and Ashpreet Sahni, both office bearers of CII.

The plant is expected to generate 500 liters of oxygen per minute. Health minister OP Soni, who inaugurated the plant, commended the CII for their move that would go on to support the medical fraternity. He also recognized the missionary spirit of the doctors and staff of CMC&H.

“An uninterrupted supply of oxygen essential to bring COVID-19 linked mortality rates under control. It is against this background that CII initiated procurement of Oxygen Generation plants (OGP) to support government hospitals across India,” Ahuja said.

Dr William Bhatti also expressed gratitude to CIl for their constant support over the last several years. He conceded that project was the need of the hour. The generator has been connected to the ICU and Covid wards in CMCH.

Woman creates ruckus during Soni’s visit

A woman tried to forcibly enter the venue where Soni was addressing the gathering. On being stopped, she entered into a heated argument with a senior police official.

The woman, identified as Maninder from Barnala, works at a pharmaceutical company. She said that she was having a rent dispute with her land owner, adding that the PAU police connived with the landowner, helping him in stealing the valuables kept in her room. She further claimed that the incident took place in July, but no action has been taken so far.