Ludhiana: Out for a swim, 19-year-old drowns in Sidhwan Canal, cousin missing

Out for a swim, two Class 12 students drowned in the Sidhwan Canal on Wednesday, officials said. Vikas (HT Photo)

They added that the body of 19-year-old Vikas has been fished out, divers are continuing the search for his cousin, Praveen, 19.

Both the boys were students at a government school in Sangowal. According to the officials, the cousins were accompanied by their friend Suraj, who was rescued by the passersby.

Officials said the three victims went to the canal to take a dip in cold water amid rising heat.

They encounters issued while swimming began to drown. As passersby noticed them struggling, they managed to rescue Suraj using a rope. However, the strong current swept away the two cousins.

Officials added that a ‘terrified’ Suraj went home and did not inform anyone about the incident.

He came clean the next morning, after both families had spent the night searching for the boys.

Divers were called in and after hours of searching, Vikas’ body was fished out a kilometre from where the boys were swimming. Officials from the Kanganwal police post, with the help of divers, are continuing the rescue operation.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mewa Singh, who is investigating the case, said that soon after receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

The ASI added that the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) has banned diving and bathing in the canal.

The families hailed from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. Vikas was the lone son of his parents and has a sister.

Praveen’s parents, Raj Kishore and Sushma, have refused to leave the canal’s banks till their son is found.