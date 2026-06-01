Ludhiana: ‘Over 100 labourers screened for HIV, no positive case reported’

HIV testing and awareness camps were organised for workers engaged in the World Bank and AIIB-funded canal-based water supply project at multiple construction sites across Ludhiana on Sunday as part of ongoing efforts to promote occupational health and safety.

Labourers being screened during the camp in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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More than 100 workers have undergone HIV screening so far, with no positive cases reported, officials associated with the project said. The initiative aims to raise awareness about HIV prevention, encourage voluntary testing and facilitate access to healthcare services for labourers working at project sites.

The camps were held at several locations, including the Trikona Park OHSR site, Park Opposite Veer Palace, Kesari Enclave OHSR site and other active construction sites.

Officials said similar activities are being conducted in phases to ensure maximum outreach among workers deployed across the project.

Superintending engineer (projects) Parul Goyal said all civil construction sites under the canal-based water supply project are being covered in a phased manner. He added that more than 100 workers had already been tested and no positive cases had been detected so far.

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{{^usCountry}} The canal-based water supply project is being implemented in accordance with the environmental and social safeguards prescribed by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Alongside infrastructure development, the project authorities have undertaken a series of measures aimed at strengthening occupational health, workplace safety and community welfare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The canal-based water supply project is being implemented in accordance with the environmental and social safeguards prescribed by the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. Alongside infrastructure development, the project authorities have undertaken a series of measures aimed at strengthening occupational health, workplace safety and community welfare. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the environmental and social team of the project implementation unit is closely monitoring the programme to ensure effective implementation and compliance with labour welfare standards.

Being executed under the guidance of mayor Inderjit Kaur and municipal corporation commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta, the project seeks to integrate health, safety and social responsibility measures into various stages of construction and workforce management.