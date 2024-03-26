Ludhiana: Over 400 locals challaned on Holi

The city traffic police issued more than 400 challans for violating traffic rules at various points in the city on Holi. Over 400 Ludhiana residents were challaned on Holi. (HT PHOTO)

The police had already installed checkpoints at 50 points in the city to keep a check on the hooligans, including at Sarabha Nagar market, South City, Chaura Bazar, Hambran Road, Model Town, Industrial Area, Dugri, Model Town, Sector 32 at Chandigarh Road and other parts of the city.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to assistant commissioner of police (ACP- Traffic) Gurpreet Singh, a total of 16 challans were issued for drunken driving, 63 for triple riding, 147 for riding without helmet, 41 for not tying a seat belt while driving cars, 10 against those who were producing loud exhaust sound from Bullet motorcycles, five for rash driving and remaining for other offences.

He added that the traffic police had deployed teams in all six zones of traffic police and the residents who were found violating the norms and causing hindrance in movement of traffic were challaned on Holi. Besides, there were around 2,000 police personnel deployed in several parts of the city to maintain law and order during Holi celebrations.