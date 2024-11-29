Ludhiana: Panchayat poll in 2 villages on December 8

The State Election Commission, Punjab, has announced elections to the post of sarpanch in two villages — Dalla and Pona — under Jagraon tehsil in Ludhiana district . The elections will be held on December 8 (Sunday) from 8 am to 4 pm with the counting of votes to follow immediately after the polls at the respective polling stations. The entire election process is expected to conclude by December 9 (Monday). The model code of conduct came into effect in the jurisdictions of both Dalla and Pona villages. (Picture only for representational purpose)

The commission clarified that only those candidates whose names appeared in the list of contesting candidates published by the returning officer after the withdrawal date on October 7 would be eligible to contest the elections. This decision aligns with a recent high court directive issued on November 7, which upheld the list of candidates announced post withdrawal as valid contestants.

The model code of conduct came into effect in the jurisdictions of both gram panchayats on Friday and will remain in place until the completion of the election process.

The panchayat elections in the state were conducted on October 15, but polling in Dalla and Pona was canceled on October 14 due to complaints of irregularities during the scrutiny of nomination papers. Following the cancellation, the HC had set aside the commission’s decision, directing that election be held according to the previously announced list of candidates.