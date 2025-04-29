Ludhiana: Panjab University directs affiliated colleges to implement revised pay rules

Cracking down on non-compliant colleges, Panjab University (PU) has directed all its affiliated institutions to immediately implement revised pay scales for teachers working on unaided or self-financed posts. The university warned that disciplinary action would be taken against colleges that continue to defy its orders. The university warned that disciplinary action would be taken against colleges that continue to defy its orders. (HT File)

In a letter issued on Monday, the dean of the college development council (DCDC) stated that multiple complaints have been received from teaching staff and associations representing teachers of affiliated colleges, requesting the university’s intervention to ensure compliance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) revised pay scales and deduction of provident fund (PF) as per the regulation.

The letter noted that despite repeated communications issued by the university over time, many colleges have still not extended the benefit of revised pay scales to their faculty members. The letter also stressed that colleges must maintain the PF accounts of teachers according to the rules in the Panjab University calendar, which mandate deductions based on gross salary, not basic salary.

Teacher associations across the city welcomed the university’s strong stand. Raman Sharma, Panjab University area secretary, The Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU), said that some managements, including prominent ones like DAV and a few others, have been repeatedly flouting rules. “The university had earlier issued directions for compliance with the Seventh Pay Commission scales and PF regulations. After several complaints, the university has now reminded the colleges again,” he said.

Tarun Ghai, spokesperson for the Association of United College Teachers (AUCT), also welcomed the move. He warned that if the colleges fail to pay teachers as per the revised scales by May, AUCT members would launch protests outside the defaulting ones and seek the cancellation of their affiliation with Panjab University.