Ludhiana para badminton player bags gold in Para Badminton National Championship

Ludhiana’s para badminton player Shavana bagged a gold medal in the double’s category at 4th Para Badminton National Championship; she also clinched a silver medal in the single’s category in the tournament.
Ludhiana para badminton player of Ludhiana, Shavana bagged two medals including a gold medal at 4th Para Badminton National Championship held at Bhubaneswar, Orissa (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 03:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Shavan, a para badminton player of the district, on Friday bagged two medals, including a gold medal at 4th Para Badminton National Championship held at Bhubaneswar, Orissa.

While Shavana bagged a gold medal in the double’s category, she clinched a silver medal in the single’s category in the tournament.

Meanwhile, her husband Ashwani Kumar, who was part of the Punjab men’s team reached the quarter final.

Kumar said they received financial help from numerous people, including the members of Ludhiana Lodhi club, who financed their kits and wheelchairs, to participate in the championship.

