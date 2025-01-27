Ludhiana: Parked outside house, car set on fire in Jamalpur

A Swift car parked outside a residence in Jamalpur’s MIG flats was set on fire by an unidentified accused on Monday night. The car owner, Sukhwinder Singh, reported the incident, stating that the vehicle was completely gutted. Sections 326(B) and 324(4) of the BNS have been slapped, say police.

The Moti Nagar police have registered a case against the unidentified accused on the complaint of Sukhwinder. The complainant said he worked in private sector and had recently purchased the car. He said that a few weeks ago, someone fraudulently withdrew ₹20,000 from his bank account following which he traced the transaction and came across the accused. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged.

The complainant said the fraud accused reacted aggressively to the accusation. “Days after this altercation, unidentified persons targeted my car, pouring fuel on to it and setting it ablaze outside my house,” he said.

ASI Sahib Kumar, who is investigating the case, said the CCTV footage from the area showed a group of men arriving on motorcycles on the night of the incident. The footage captured them setting the car on fire before fleeing the scene.

The ASI added that the police are pursuing leads and have intensified efforts to identify the suspects. An FIR under Sections 326(B) and 324(4) of the BNS has been registered against the unidentified accused.