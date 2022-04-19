Ludhiana | Parking contractor Sahni, wife booked for thrashing motorcyclist in city

Parking contractor Mickey Sahani, who was earlier arrested in a gang-lifting case, has been booked in a fresh FIR for allegedly hitting a motorcyclist with his Mercedes car. Sahani’s wife is also an accused in the case.

Complainant Hari Om Trivedi, 27, of New Chandar Nagar, stated that on April 13, he was crossing the Chandar Nagar puli on his bike. The accused and his wife were in the car ahead of him. He had blown the horn seeking passage. But instead of letting him pass, the accused rammed their Mercedes car into his bike. When he fell on the road, the duo allegedly roughed him up. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tehal Singh said that a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. In March 2021, police had busted an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of a parking lot contractor Mickey Sahni. The accused used to steal vehicles from other states and hide it in his parking lots. After some days, he used to sell the vehicles using fake documents. Police had recovered 16 luxury vehicles from their possession.

Mickey Sahani was also booked by Division number 2 police for overcharging patients and their relatives at civil hospital parking lot. A case of extortion was lodged against the accused at Division Number 2 on January 8, 2021.