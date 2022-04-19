Ludhiana | Parking contractor Sahni, wife booked for thrashing motorcyclist in city
Parking contractor Mickey Sahani, who was earlier arrested in a gang-lifting case, has been booked in a fresh FIR for allegedly hitting a motorcyclist with his Mercedes car. Sahani’s wife is also an accused in the case.
Complainant Hari Om Trivedi, 27, of New Chandar Nagar, stated that on April 13, he was crossing the Chandar Nagar puli on his bike. The accused and his wife were in the car ahead of him. He had blown the horn seeking passage. But instead of letting him pass, the accused rammed their Mercedes car into his bike. When he fell on the road, the duo allegedly roughed him up. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Tehal Singh said that a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused. In March 2021, police had busted an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters with the arrest of a parking lot contractor Mickey Sahni. The accused used to steal vehicles from other states and hide it in his parking lots. After some days, he used to sell the vehicles using fake documents. Police had recovered 16 luxury vehicles from their possession.
Mickey Sahani was also booked by Division number 2 police for overcharging patients and their relatives at civil hospital parking lot. A case of extortion was lodged against the accused at Division Number 2 on January 8, 2021.
-
Ludhiana | Chemist held with intoxicant pills, ₹1.65 lakh drug money
The CIA staff of Ludhiana rural police arrested a chemist with a cache of intoxicant pills, syrups and ₹1.65 lakh drug money on Monday. The accused had hidden the intoxicant pills at his house. He has been identified as Parminder Singh alias Bhinda of Dholan village. Police have recovered 29,370 intoxicant pills and 35 syrups besides the drug money. The CIA staff raided his house following a tip-off.
-
Kang writes to CM, seeks appointment of PAU, Ludhiana, V-C
Former cabinet minister Jagmohan Singh Kang has written a letter to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding appointment of the vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University as the post has been lying vacant since July 2021. Hope the present AAP's government, on which people have reposed so much faith will not be found lacking in its mission to bring around revolutionary changes.”
-
“Need to take extra precautions”: Rajasthan CM on rising Covid-19 cases
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, including Delhi, saying extra precautions need to be taken, news agency PTI reported. In the last three days, Rajasthan has also seen an increase in the number of positive and active cases. On Tuesday, 23 positive cases were reported in the state and there are 113 active cases.
-
Residents on edge as fire breaks out again at main dump site of Ludhiana MC
Fire incidents being reported for the last five days at the main dump site of municipal corporation at Tajpur road does not seem out of woods yet. On Tuesday again, a major fire broke out at the main dump site and five fire tenders from different fire stations were rushed to the spot. Spread over 40 acres, around 20 lakh metric tonnes of garbage had accumulated on the main dump site of the municipal corporation.
-
Loud music: Over 600 temples, 265 mosques in Noida get police notice
In compliance with the instructions on checking loud music by the Uttar Pradesh government, police in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday served notices to around 900 religious places, including temples and mosques, officials said. Police officials went around temples, mosques, among other places of worship, besides marriage banquet halls and DJ operators regarding use of loudspeakers on directions by Police Commissioner Alok Singh, they said.
