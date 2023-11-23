Ludhiana: Passengers a harried lot as farmers’ protest leads to cancellation of 6 trains

Following the ongoing farmers’ agitation in Jalandhar led to the cancellation of a total of six trains. A total of 30 trains were disrupted due to the protest. The passengers travelling to Amritsar and Jalandhar were left stranded at the Ludhiana railway station on Thursday as trains were short-terminated due to blockades on railway tracks.

Passengers stranded at railway station Ludhiana after trains were delayed due to farmers protest. (HT PHOTO)

The farmers’ protest, which included blocking both highways and railway tracks in Jalandhar, caused inconvenience to the passengers.

Amrik Singh, a passenger travelling to Amritsar, was among those who were left stranded at the Ludhiana railway station after the train was short terminated at Ludhiana railway station.

Besides, the trains including New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express (12031), New Delhi- Amritsar Intercity (12459), New Delhi- Amritsar Shatabdi Express (12013) and several others were short terminated at Phagwara and Ludhiana, respectively.

The agitating farmers, demanding an increase in the SAP (state-assured price) for sugarcane crops had blocked the railway tracks, leaving passengers searching for alternative solutions to reach their destinations. With the disruption affecting the road and rail travel, the passengers were faced with limited options.

Avinash Sharma of Jalandhar, another passenger, said that as the roads are too blocked by the farmers how would he reach home. He is looking for alternative options to reach home.

