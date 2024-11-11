Ludhiana: Patiala’s Mehardeep wins 1,500m event

In the U-19 girls’ 1,500m, Mehardeep Kaur from Patiala took top honours, with Soni Kaur from Mansa finishing second on the first day of 68th Punjab Inter-District School Games which began on Monday at Guru Nanak Stadium. Students from various districts are competing in athletics events for the U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories. Athletes in action during high jump event at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

In the U-17 girls’ discus throw, Divjot Kaur from Patiala took the lead, followed by Jasmine Kaur from Rupnagar. The U-17 boys’ shotput title went to Balkaran Singh from Rupnagar, with Sehajpreet Singh from Mansa in second place. Amritpal Singh from Moga clinched first in the U-17 boys’ long jump, with Harmanpreet Singh from Gurdaspur in close pursuit. For the U-19 boys’ high jump, Sahiljot Singh Gill from Faridkot emerged as the winner, followed by Rajvir from Sri Anandpur Sahib. The U-14 boys’ high jump was won by Daljit Singh from Tarn Taran with Dev Vishawjeet Singh from Rupnagar placing second.

The opening day’s winners were awarded medals by deputy district education officer (secondary) Jaswinder Singh Virk, who served as the day’s chief guest, alongside district sports coordinator Kulveer Singh.

Athletes arriving from other districts are being accommodated in 24 local schools, which will host them until November 14. Schools have been instructed to provide one room per district team with arrangements for water, lighting, ventilation and clean washrooms. Additional safety measures include eight-hour teacher shifts, night guards, separate premises for girls’ teams with no male teacher, first-aid kits and mosquito control.