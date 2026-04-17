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Ludhiana: Patwari held taking 15,000 as bribe, says Punjab Vigilance Bureau

An official spokesperson said a resident of Payal complained that the revenue official, Harkinder Singh, demanded ₹25,000 in lieu of making some correction in his land mutation

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested a patwari, posted in Payal, red-handed while accepting 15,000 as bribe, officials said on Thursday.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused. (HT File)

An official spokesperson said a resident of Payal complained that the revenue official, Harkinder Singh, demanded 25,000 in lieu of making some correction in his land mutation. He mentioned that the accused had already taken 5,000 as the first bribe installment from the complainant who later approached the vigilance bureau. After a preliminary inquiry, a team laid a trap during which the accused was arrested red-handed while accepting 15,000 from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses, the VB mentioned in a statement.

“A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Ludhiana and further investigation is under progress,” it added.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Patwari held taking 15,000 as bribe, says Punjab Vigilance Bureau
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Patwari held taking 15,000 as bribe, says Punjab Vigilance Bureau
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