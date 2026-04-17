Ludhiana: Patwari held taking 15,000 as bribe, says Punjab Vigilance Bureau

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested a patwari, posted in Payal, red-handed while accepting ₹15,000 as bribe, officials said on Thursday.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused. (HT File)

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An official spokesperson said a resident of Payal complained that the revenue official, Harkinder Singh, demanded ₹25,000 in lieu of making some correction in his land mutation. He mentioned that the accused had already taken ₹5,000 as the first bribe installment from the complainant who later approached the vigilance bureau. After a preliminary inquiry, a team laid a trap during which the accused was arrested red-handed while accepting ₹15,000 from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses, the VB mentioned in a statement.

“A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Ludhiana and further investigation is under progress,” it added.

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