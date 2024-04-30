Ludhiana: PAU bags two national awards for rice research

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) gets two awards at 59th annual group meeting of All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on rice. The event was held at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, from April 24 to 26. PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal along with the researchers who got the awards. (HT Photo)

The programme brought together rice research centres from across India to discuss advancements in the field and recognise the achievements.

The PAU was adjudged best among 45 AICRP centres specialising in rice across India. The varsity secured two key awards, including best AICRP Centre (rice agronomy) and best AICRP Centre (overall).

The awards were received by a team of rice scientists from the varsity. They had attended the event to share their research findings and network with other experts in the field.

The recognition is based on a comprehensive evaluation of the progress made in rice research, particularly in the PAU department of plant breeding and genetics.

Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said, “These awards signify the excellence of our research teams and the collaborative spirit that drives innovation at the varsity. The recognition is well deserved.”

Director research Ajmer Singh Dhatt and department of plant breeding and genetics head V S Sohu considered the accomplishment as a reflection of dedication, expertise, and teamwork of the rice scientists. They congratulated the entire team for setting a high standard of research in the country.

The PAU has developed short-duration rice varieties with tailored production and protection technologies. These high-yielding crops offer disease resistance, lower input costs, and excellent milling quality, leading to widespread adoption. Currently, these varieties cover 70% of the state’s rice cultivation area. Among them, PR 126 and PR 131 are favoured by farmers in Punjab and Haryana.

Lecture on rural youth, entrepreneurship

In a bid to empower rural youth and foster entrepreneurship, a lecture was held at PAU School of Business Studies (SBS). It was organized by PAU Farm Advisory Service Centre, Ferozepur, an agricultural research and extension centre for empowering farmers, skill training of rural youth and communities through innovative technologies and sustainable practices. A delegation of 20 trainees, led by FASC training coordinator Dr Gurpreet Singh Makkar, attended the lecture.

The SBS director Ramandeep Singh captivated the audience with his lecture on the critical role of rural youth in driving entrepreneurial projects that create job possibilities. Singh addressed the often overlooked link between bee-keeping and marketing, emphasising the importance of focusing on the four core marketing elements: product, place, price, and promotion. He highlighted the importance of diversifying marketing techniques and developing new ways to effectively market honey and its products. He also underscored the significant role of packaging, branding, and labelling in increasing honey based product visibility and marketability. Drawing parallels between agriculture and agribusiness Singh stressed on the significance of using an agribusiness-oriented strategy to transform traditional agricultural techniques into profitable ventures.