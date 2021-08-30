Ludhiana: PAU hockey stadium to finally get a facelift

Punjab Agricultural University’s hockey stadium, which has been in a shabby state for the past several years, is finally set to get a ₹83 lakh renovation under the Smart City Mission.

Built in honour of Olympian Prithipal Singh, the stadium’s infrastructure had been deteriorating due to government apathy and veteran players and residents had been demanding a makeover for the past four to five years.

The municipal corporation (MC) has now issued work orders for the project, which will include renovation of changing room, shed rooms and washrooms; setting up irrigation system/sprinklers; chain-linked fencing around the ground; renovation of electrical system and installation of new control panel for water-pump room; installation of new light poles and retrofitting of existing light panels etc.

MC officials said the project has been prepared after consultation with hockey veterans and Ludhiana hockey association and the renovation work will begin soon.

Veteran players said the decision to renovate the ground has come as a major relief as the infrastructure was deteriorating and they have been seeking renovation for the last 4-5 years. The Astro turf is in playable condition but the sprinkler system does not work properly and most of the washrooms/changing rooms are also in a bad state. The chain-linked fencing around the ground also needs to be changed as the holes in the fencing are big and the ball passes through it. Windowpanes have also been broken at different points, which are an open invitation to trespassers, they said.

Ludhiana hockey association secretary Ajaypal Singh and former hockey player Mohinder Gill said veteran players had been pitching in to maintain the ground until now.

Appreciating the efforts being put in by MC to renovate the ground, the veteran hockey players said the administration should now make arrangements for maintenance after renovation.

Former Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal and veteran hockey player Jagbir Grewal said that hockey has now touched new heights with the performance of men’s and women’s hockey teams in Tokyo Olympics. “The administration should improve the hockey infrastructure in the district to attract more youngsters towards the sport,” said Jagbir Grewal.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “Infrastructure for different sports is being developed or upgraded under the smart city mission. The projects are being planned after conducting field visits to ensure all issues being faced by players are resolved.”

TT stadium to come up at sports complex near Rakh Bagh

The municipal corporation (MC) has decided to establish a table tennis court at the sports complex near Rakh Bagh. It will come up under the Smart City Mission at a cost of ₹1.81 crores and work orders to start the construction have been issued.

Municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said the facility will be ready in around six months.

The project includes construction of new complex adjoining the shooting range, installation of sports, electrical equipment and lights and construction of a seating area. The roof of the TT court will be clubbed with the shooting range, to provide more space to the players.

As per the Ludhiana District Table Tennis Association, there is currently a court on the first floor of the Shastri hall near Rakh Bagh, but the facility does match international standards. Under the new project, around a dozen tables will be provided to the players in comparison to four which are available at Shastri hall.

Working secretary of the district association and international TT player Manmeet Singh, said, “The current facility is under Sports Authority of India, but it does not meet international standards. Establishment of a bigger facility will help improve our game, as the air speed in small and big facilities make a lot of difference. Also, the facility is being established as per the international standards. We have been seeking such a facility for a long time and the effort being put in by MC and cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is appreciable.”