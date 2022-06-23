Ludhiana | PAU invites applications for 3-month crop production course

The directorate of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has invited applications from rural youths of Punjab for the three-month-long training course on “Integrated Crop Production” scheduled to be organised from August 1 to October 28.

Youths who are matriculate and in the age group of 20 to 40 years are eligible for the course..

Ashok Kumar, director of extension education, informed that interested candidates can get the application forms from Krishi Vigyan Kendras of their district or Skill Development Centre, PAU.

The last date for the receipt of applications is July 25 and the interview is scheduled for July 29 at the Skill Development Centre at 10.00 am, he added.

Kumar said the candidates must bring their matriculation certificate as well as age proof certificate along with them.

The selected candidates will have to deposit ₹1,000 as security, which will be refunded to only those candidates who complete their course successfully, he told. The course fee is ₹500, while the lodging charges are ₹300 per month, he said.

PAU advises farmers to practise green manuring

The department of soil science, in collaboration with department of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a farmer training programme on “Judicious Use of Fertilisers” in Hans Kalan village, Jagraon block of Ludhiana district, under the ICAR national level campaign on “Efficient and Balanced Use of Fertiliser”.

Gurmeet Singh Dheri, senior soil scientist, stressed upon the need for soil and water testing for the judicious use of fertilisers in rice crop. He advised the farmers to practise green manuring to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers. He also highlighted the importance of balanced use of fertiliser for improving crop productivity, soil health and environment sustainability.

Dharminder Singh, senior extension scientist, motivated the farmers to save water in rice crops and underlined the need for being more vigilant in saving water at household level too.

Amandeep Singh, agricultural official, department of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, advised the farmers to register themselves on the DSR portal in time and also shared different farmer welfare schemes of the department.

Lakhwinder Kaur, extension scientist, while proposing a vote of thanks, urged the farmers to become vivid readers of PAU literature.

MBA students visit food industry centre at PAU

A group of management students, along with faculty from School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), visited the Food Industry Business Incubation Centre (FIBIC), department of food science and technology, PAU, on Thursday.

Students from SBS, who are pursuing postgraduate course, namely management of food processing industry, raised certain queries related to food value chain, labelling, branding and commercialisation of technology, which were addressed by Poonam A Sachdev, principal food technologist (vegetable)-cum-head, food science and technology, PAU.

Arashdeep Singh, a food technology expert, explained food processing technology available at the FIBIC and also showcased various processed food products made by PAU team.

Further, Tarsem Singh Dhillon, head, department of vegetable science, PAU, showcased black carrot variety, along with black carrot juice, to address food value chain related issues of students.

The visit was organised by Ramandeep Singh, professor-cum-director, SBS, who elaborated on entrepreneurship, food value chain and motivated students to discuss their innovative business ideas with the attending team, so that, as a team, PAU can adopt innovation and further commercialise those innovations.

PAU promotes crop diversification through agroforestry

The Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) conducted a two-day training course on “Save Environment and Earn Profit by Diversifying through Agro-Forestry” for the farmers and farm women.

The course, attended by 20 farmers and farm women, was held under the aegis of the directorate of extension education, in association with the department of forestry and natural resources, PAU.

Rupinder Kaur, course coordinator, while highlighting the importance of the training course, said tree plantation helps in protecting the environment and augmenting the farm income.

SK Chauhan, head, department of forestry and natural resources, shed light on the significance of the agroforestry from the environmental as well as the economy.

PAU signs MoU with Mumbai-based FMC India Pvt Ltd

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with FMC India Private Limited, Mumbai, on Thursday.

As per the MoU, FMC will sponsor scholarships to students of PAU. Shammi Kapoor, registrar, PAU and Anandakrishanan Balaraman, director, research and development, FMC India Private Limited, Mumbai, signed the pact on behalf of their respective organisations.

Sandeep Bains, dean, postgraduate studies, said, “FMC under its ‘FMC Science Leaders Scholarship Programme’ desires to sponsor scholarships to PhD (for three years) and masters’ (for two years) students of PAU, pursuing degree programmes in the departments of agronomy, entomology, plant pathology, soil science and horticulture.

Balaraman said, “FMC is an agricultural sciences company that has launched the scholarship programme for various agricultural universities in India. It aims at creating greater opportunities for aspiring students to develop their aptitude in agricultural research and to build future leaders in the field of agricultural sciences.”

AS Dhatt, director of research, while highlighting the research accomplishments of PAU, said that the university has made a tremendous contribution to the nation’s food grain bowl. It has emerged as a leader of green revolution, conservation agriculture, apiculture and farm mechanisation, he added.

