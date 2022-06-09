Ludhiana | PAU invites applications for Innovative Farmer Awards 2022
The directorate of extension education of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has invited applications from the farmers as well as the Panchayats and towns of Punjab for the Innovative Farmer Awards 2022, to be conferred during the Kisan Mela in September.
Ashok Kumar, director of extension education, said Sardar Dalip Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award, carrying a cash prize of ₹5,000 along with a plaque and citation, will be awarded to a self-cultivating farmer of field crops in Punjab. The Parwasi Bharti Award, carrying a cash prize of ₹8,000 along with a plaque and citation, will be presented to a self-cultivating farmer engaged in diversified farming system, he added.
Kumar said, “Sardar Ujagar Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award will be conferred to a self-cultivating vegetable grower, who allots at least 60 per cent area of his operational holding under vegetable crops in winter as well as summer seasons. The award carries a cash prize of ₹3,100 along with a plaque and citation.”
Besides, Sardar Surjit Singh Dhillon Award, carrying a cash prize of ₹5,000 along with a plaque and citation, will be bestowed on a self-cultivating small farmer (having land upto 5 acres), he informed. Sardarni Jagbir Kaur Grewal Memorial Innovative Woman Farmer Award will be presented to a farm woman in agriculture and allied agri-enterprises in Punjab. The award carries a cash prize of ₹3,100, he said.
In addition, Bhai Babu Singh Brar Best Pond Award will be awarded to a village panchayat/town for maintaining the best pond in their respective village/town. Carrying a cash award of ₹20,000, the award would be given on the basis of cleanliness of water, management of pond and use of water for other purposes, he said. The pond should be 4-feet-deep and spread over an area of at least 2 kanals.
Kumar informed that the application forms for the awards can be obtained from associate/deputy directors (training) of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, directors of regional research stations, district extension specialists (senior-most) of Farm Advisory Service Centres, chief agricultural officers, deputy directors of horticulture in different districts of the state and directorate of extension education, PAU.
The last date for the receipt of applications in the office of PAU director of extension education is July 15, he added. For each award, a separate application will be accepted. Kumar called upon the farmers and village panchayats/towns to apply for the Innovative Farmer Awards 2022 in time.
