Ludhiana | PAU marks 103 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

A play ‘Main Jallianwala wala Bagh bolda hain’, directed by PAU TV/radio assistant director Anil Sharma, was staged to mark 103 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre
PAU marked the 103 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre with an event on the university campus. (HT File)
Published on Apr 14, 2022 11:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Marking 103 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre, a play ‘Main Jallianwala wala Bagh bolda hain’ was staged at Dr Manmohan Singh Auditorium of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Wednesday evening.

Directed by PAU TV/radio assistant director Anil Sharma, the play saw teaching, non-teaching staff and the student fraternity of PAU in attendance

Students’ Welfare director GS Buttar said such plays spoke about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, while paying tributes to martyrs. He said more such efforts will be made to revisit historical happenings.

Additional director communication TS Riar said the sacrifices made by the martyrs on April 13, 1919 can never be forgotten, adding it was a testament to the courage of the unarmed people who fought the British tyranny with great valour 103 years ago.

Former senior editor (Punjabi) Prof Gurbhajan Gill, while lauding the play, said it was vital to motivate the youth through this freedom struggle, where hundreds of lives were sacrificed. “The University has produced great scientists, sportspersons, litterateurs and artists,” he added.

Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, vice-chancellor and former PAU additional director communication stressed upon connecting youth with history and called for enacting such plays in different parts of India.

According to Dr Sharma, whose script of the play was also released, said a total of 70 students participated in the play.

