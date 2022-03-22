Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | PAU microbiologist bags national award
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | PAU microbiologist bags national award

Principal microbiologist-cum-head, department of microbiology. PAU, has been awarded for his contributions in the development and dissemination of fermentation technologies
GS Kocher from PAU, Ludhiana, was awarded with the national award “Applied Fermentation Excellence Award 2021-22” (HT FILE)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Principal microbiologist-cum-head, department of microbiology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), GS Kocher has been awarded with the national award “Applied Fermentation Excellence Award 2021-22” by Microbiologists Society, India, during its virtual “Bioentrepreneur Awards” event held on Sunday.

Kocher has been awarded for his contributions in the development and dissemination of fermentation technologies, namely brewed vinegar, red wine, and for his work in the area of industrial enzymes and bioethanol production.

