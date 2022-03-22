Ludhiana | PAU microbiologist bags national award
Principal microbiologist-cum-head, department of microbiology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), GS Kocher has been awarded with the national award “Applied Fermentation Excellence Award 2021-22” by Microbiologists Society, India, during its virtual “Bioentrepreneur Awards” event held on Sunday.
Kocher has been awarded for his contributions in the development and dissemination of fermentation technologies, namely brewed vinegar, red wine, and for his work in the area of industrial enzymes and bioethanol production.
