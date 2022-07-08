Ludhiana | PAU retiree says struggling to meet even medical needs, asks CM to increase pension
Struggling to get the pension revised since 2006, a retired professor of Punjab Agricultural University, DD Narang,82, made an emotional appeal to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene and increase the pension as per the norms.
In its appeal published in Kheti Dunia— a weekly publication of PAU, Narang stated that around 400 pensioners between the age of 75 to 92 years are struggling to meet even their medical needs as their pension was allegedly reduced by the university authorities on the basis of wrong calculation of their basic salary.
He alleged that the super senior citizens (above 80 years) are forced to make rounds of PAU, but no one is paying heed to the problem due to which they are struggling to make ends meet.
Narang said, “In 2006, our basic pension was fixed at around ₹23,700 which should have been around ₹25,500 as per the norms. The dearness allowance (DA) which is given along with the pension is also calculated on the basis of the basic pension, so our DA is also less than others.”
“ With inflation already burning a hole in the pockets of the residents and a number of taxes being imposed by the union and state government/municipal corporation (MC), we pensioners are struggling due to financial constraints. It is also difficult to run a household when a gas cylinder costs around ₹1,000. We have been demanding that at least the UGC pay scales should be notified properly as our pension will also increase in that course, but the state government has also failed to do so. No benefits are being given to the teaching staff, while the salaries of non-teaching staff have been increased in the past,” Narang said.
“ We appeal to CM Mann to take corrective steps in time as it will be of no benefit to us if the decision in this regard is taken after we pass away. Also, we demand that the state government should announce a special grant for the retirees,” he added.
Meanwhile, the PAU authorities said a case in this regard is sub-judice in the Punjab and Haryana high court and the final decision has to be taken by the court.
-
Ludhiana | GRP to summon ACP in cop’s suicide case
While probe into the suicide of an assistant sub-inspector posted with the Ludhiana police is moving at snail's pace, the Government Railway Police is gearing up to summon an assistant commissioner of police, who had allegedly reprimanded the victim before he took the extreme step. The GRP also booked another person who is yet to be identified.
-
Ludhiana | Youth’s body found in Sidhwan Canal, police book his cousins
Two minors have been booked after the body of their 19-year-old cousin was fished out of Sidhwan Canal on Wednesday. The victim's mother told the police that The mother, Baby's son had left with the two minors on July 3 and not returned. The victim has been identified as a resident of New Madhopuri, 19, Pawan. She added that Pawan was reluctant to go but the duo forcefully took him along.
-
Pune district civil surgeon, two others held in bribery case
The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Thursday, arrested Pune district civil surgeon and two others from Aundh district hospital for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a private doctor. The ACB has identified the accused as Dr Madhav Bapurao Kankavale (50), district civil surgeon; administrative officer and (52), Mahadev Bajirao Giri Sanjay Sitaram Kadale (45), a clerk at Aundh district hospital.
-
Punjab yet to provide info sought for extradition of 9 ‘drug lords’, Centre tells HC
The Centre on Thursday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that clarifications and additional information sought by the Canadian authorities in seven requests for extradition of nine alleged drug lords sitting abroad are pending with the Punjab government. The information was given by the Centre in its latest status report sought by the high court in May this year, in a 2013 plea in which court is monitoring proceedings on Punjab's drug menace.
-
Three members of gang involved in extortion racket held in Panipat
Police have arrested three members of a gang involved in an extortion racket, who used to demand money from people claiming themselves as associates of Kala Jatheri and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs. Police on Thursday said that the accused- Ravinder of Matlauda, Vikram of Sodhapur and Tushar of Panipat, had on June 29 made an extortion call to a Panipat-based businessman Sandeep Goel and demanded ₹ 20 lakh from him.
