Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | PAU retiree says struggling to meet even medical needs, asks CM to increase pension
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | PAU retiree says struggling to meet even medical needs, asks CM to increase pension

In its appeal published in Kheti Dunia— a weekly publication of PAU,Ludhiana, Narang stated that around 400 pensioners between the age of 75 to 92 years are struggling to meet even their medical needs as their pension was allegedly reduced by the university authorities on the basis of wrong calculation of their basic salary
He alleged that the super senior citizens (above 80 years) are forced to make rounds of PAU, Ludhiana, but no one is paying heed to the problem due to which they are struggling to make ends meet. He appelas to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene and increase the pension as per the norms. (HT FILE)
He alleged that the super senior citizens (above 80 years) are forced to make rounds of PAU, Ludhiana, but no one is paying heed to the problem due to which they are struggling to make ends meet. He appelas to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene and increase the pension as per the norms. (HT FILE)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 12:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Struggling to get the pension revised since 2006, a retired professor of Punjab Agricultural University, DD Narang,82, made an emotional appeal to chief minister Bhagwant Mann to intervene and increase the pension as per the norms.

In its appeal published in Kheti Dunia— a weekly publication of PAU, Narang stated that around 400 pensioners between the age of 75 to 92 years are struggling to meet even their medical needs as their pension was allegedly reduced by the university authorities on the basis of wrong calculation of their basic salary.

He alleged that the super senior citizens (above 80 years) are forced to make rounds of PAU, but no one is paying heed to the problem due to which they are struggling to make ends meet.

Narang said, “In 2006, our basic pension was fixed at around 23,700 which should have been around 25,500 as per the norms. The dearness allowance (DA) which is given along with the pension is also calculated on the basis of the basic pension, so our DA is also less than others.”

“ With inflation already burning a hole in the pockets of the residents and a number of taxes being imposed by the union and state government/municipal corporation (MC), we pensioners are struggling due to financial constraints. It is also difficult to run a household when a gas cylinder costs around 1,000. We have been demanding that at least the UGC pay scales should be notified properly as our pension will also increase in that course, but the state government has also failed to do so. No benefits are being given to the teaching staff, while the salaries of non-teaching staff have been increased in the past,” Narang said.

“ We appeal to CM Mann to take corrective steps in time as it will be of no benefit to us if the decision in this regard is taken after we pass away. Also, we demand that the state government should announce a special grant for the retirees,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PAU authorities said a case in this regard is sub-judice in the Punjab and Haryana high court and the final decision has to be taken by the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Earlier, the GRP had booked four people, including a woman, for abetment to suicide after the severed body of the deceased was found on the railway tracks near Lakkar bridge in Ludhiana on June 15. (HT FILE)

    Ludhiana | GRP to summon ACP in cop’s suicide case

    While probe into the suicide of an assistant sub-inspector posted with the Ludhiana police is moving at snail's pace, the Government Railway Police is gearing up to summon an assistant commissioner of police, who had allegedly reprimanded the victim before he took the extreme step. The GRP also booked another person who is yet to be identified.

  • The youth’s mother told police that on July 3, the sons of her brother came to their rented accommodation in Ludhiana and asked him to accompany them. She added that her son was reluctant to go but the cousins forcefully took him along. (HT File)

    Ludhiana | Youth’s body found in Sidhwan Canal, police book his cousins

    Two minors have been booked after the body of their 19-year-old cousin was fished out of Sidhwan Canal on Wednesday. The victim's mother told the police that The mother, Baby's son had left with the two minors on July 3 and not returned. The victim has been identified as a resident of New Madhopuri, 19, Pawan. She added that Pawan was reluctant to go but the duo forcefully took him along.

  • The Pune unit of the Maharashtra ACB, on Thursday, arrested Pune district civil surgeon and two others from Aundh district hospital in a bribery case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    Pune district civil surgeon, two others held in bribery case

    The Pune unit of the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Thursday, arrested Pune district civil surgeon and two others from Aundh district hospital for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a private doctor. The ACB has identified the accused as Dr Madhav Bapurao Kankavale (50), district civil surgeon; administrative officer and (52), Mahadev Bajirao Giri Sanjay Sitaram Kadale (45), a clerk at Aundh district hospital.

  • The Punjab Police arrested 5,379 people in 3,817 drug seizure cases in the first five months of this year.

    Punjab yet to provide info sought for extradition of 9 ‘drug lords’, Centre tells HC

    The Centre on Thursday told the Punjab and Haryana high court that clarifications and additional information sought by the Canadian authorities in seven requests for extradition of nine alleged drug lords sitting abroad are pending with the Punjab government. The information was given by the Centre in its latest status report sought by the high court in May this year, in a 2013 plea in which court is monitoring proceedings on Punjab's drug menace.

  • Three members of gang involved in extortion racket held in Panipat

    Three members of gang involved in extortion racket held in Panipat

    Police have arrested three members of a gang involved in an extortion racket, who used to demand money from people claiming themselves as associates of Kala Jatheri and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs. Police on Thursday said that the accused- Ravinder of Matlauda, Vikram of Sodhapur and Tushar of Panipat, had on June 29 made an extortion call to a Panipat-based businessman Sandeep Goel and demanded ₹ 20 lakh from him.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out