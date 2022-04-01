Ludhiana | PAU’s extension project ‘ludo’ makes its way to ‘Innovation Challenge’ at international level

An international project prepared by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in collaboration with the University of Bern, Switzerland, has been selected for “Innovation Challenge 2021”.

During his visit to PAU on Friday, Gurbir Singh, a scientist from the University of Bern, Switzerland, said an easy game ‘snakes and ladders’ has been prepared to promote environmental protection among the masses.

“About 40 teams participated in the national level competition, organised by the Government of Germany. Out of this, 14 teams were called for presentations and six projects were selected, of which PAU’s extension project ‘ludo’ was also one of them. Through this project, protection of the environment will be promoted in India and African countries such as Tanzania,” he informed.

Ashok Kumar, director of Extension Education, said the game has been prepared in English and Punjabi languages. It will guide the farmers regarding direct-seeded rice technique and cotton cultivation.

TS Riar, aAdditional director communication, said the traditional ‘ludo game’ evolved by the Communication Centre has been well-accepted by the farmers of Punjab and through this, PAU has attained new heights in agriculture. In future also, novel techniques will be developed to transfer agri-knowledge to the farmers, he added.

Anil Sharma, a scientist and collaborator from PAU, said linking science with art was vital for boosting agricultural production. On the occasion, PAU scientists released ‘ludo game’ in English and Punjabi.

PAU granted ₹7 crore project to foster entrepreneurship

Ludhiana

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has been granted ₹7 crore project under the National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations -Technology Business Incubator (NIDHI-TBI).

Funded by the department of science and technology (DST) under PAU Food Entrepreneurship Development Society, the project aims to establish Technology Business Incubator to facilitate and conduct informational services for fostering entrepreneurship, self-employment and to connect the entrepreneurs with a network of the support system, academic institutions and research development organisations.

Poonam A Sachdev, principal food technologist (vegetable)-cum-head, department of food science and technology, PAU, and Sandeep Kapur, professor and comptroller, PAU, said, “We have received the first installment of ₹3.40 crore for the establishment of Technology Business Incubator (TBI) Food Processing and Value Addition Technology Business Incubator (Food Processing and Value Addition).”

Vice-chancellor DK Tiwari congratulated Poonam A Sachdev and Sandeep Kapur for this achievement.