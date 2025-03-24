Ludhiana: PAU’s new rice variety a hit among farmers at Kisan Mela

Ludhiana The Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) new rice variety, PR 132, received a positive response from the farmers at the Kisan Mela, which concluded on Saturday. The entirety of 250 quintals of the new variety was purchased during the mela.The PR 132, which is a medium duration variety, was introduced this year. PR 132’s sale during the Mela was secondary only to the rice variety, PR126, which sold 288 quintals, before going out of stock. The new medium duration rice variety, PR 132, was introduced this year. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

Buta Singh, a rice expert from the varsity said “The variety PR 132 has been introduced this year and has maximum yield out of all other varieties.” He said that the average yield for PR 132 is 31.5 quintals per acre, and 30 quintals per acre for PR 126. The rice variety PR 132 takes 17 days more than the short duration PR 126 and needs around 4-5 more irrigations. PR 126 needs 22-25 irrigation cycles whereas PR 132 needs 27-29 , he added.

He emphasised that PR 132 was nitrogen use efficient and used at least half a bag less urea than other varieties. .

“The millers who checked the milling quality of the variety during the trials at the university graded it as excellent,” he said.

Additional director communications,TS Riar said, “Besides the seeds separated for the last of Kisan Mela series at Patiala on 25 March and seed farm, where we produce these seeds, all the stock has been sold out.”