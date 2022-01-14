Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | PAU signs MoA for commercialisation of tractor operated seeder
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | PAU signs MoA for commercialisation of tractor operated seeder

PAU officials and Gurdeep Singh from Rajarh Agricultural Works signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) in Ludhiana for the commercialisation of technology of tractor operated mat type nursery seeder
Head, department of farm machinery and power engineering, PAU, Ludhiana, Mahesh Kumar Narang said tractor operated seeder will help in saving of cost by 64.3-67.9 percent and labour by 93.8-94 per cent as compared to conventional manual method of mat type nursery sowing (HT Files)
Updated on Jan 14, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Rajarh Agricultural Works in Mullanpur Dakha for the commercialisation of technology of tractor operated mat type nursery seeder.

The MoA was signed between PAU officials and Gurdeep Singh from Rajarh Agricultural Works.

Additional director of research (farm mechanization and bioenergy) Gursahib Singh Manes explained that all the mechanical paddy transplanters use mat type nursery for transplanting paddy seedlings. Manual method for raising mat type nursery requires a number of operations, whereas tractor operated seeder accomplishes all the operations in one go, he added. The machine lays the polythene sheet and prepares one-metre-wide soil bed with simultaneous uniform seed placement and covers it with soil.

Head, department of farm machinery and power engineering, Mahesh Kumar Narang said the machine will help in saving of cost by 64.3-67.9 percent and labour by 93.8-94 per cent as compared to conventional manual method of mat type nursery sowing. In a single day, the machine can sow mat type nursery which is sufficient for transplantation in paddy field area of 150-200 acres .

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP