Ludhiana | PAU student bags ‘Prof Sabu Thomas best thesis award’

Pooja Arora, a student of the department of chemistry, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been conferred ‘Professor Sabu Thomas Best Thesis Award’ for the thesis— Synthesis of sepiolite-metal sulfide nanocomposites for antifungal seed treatment during storage— in the category of nanoscience and nanotechnology.

Arora also received a cash prize of ₹3,000 from Professor Sabu Thomas Golden Group Alumni, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala.

Arora completed her MSc thesis under the guidance of nanotechnologist Anjali, department of soil science, PAU.

Shammi Kapoor, registrar-cum-dean, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, and head of the department Manjeet Kaur Sangha congratulated Arora on her achievement.