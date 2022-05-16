Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | PAU student bags ‘Prof Sabu Thomas best thesis award’

Ludhiana PAU student has been awarded ‘Professor Sabu Thomas Best Thesis Award’ for the thesis— Synthesis of sepiolite-metal sulfide nanocomposites for antifungal seed treatment during storage
Ludhiana PAU student clinched the best thesis award in the category of nanoscience and nanotechnology. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 16, 2022 11:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Pooja Arora, a student of the department of chemistry, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been conferred ‘Professor Sabu Thomas Best Thesis Award’ for the thesis— Synthesis of sepiolite-metal sulfide nanocomposites for antifungal seed treatment during storage— in the category of nanoscience and nanotechnology.

Arora also received a cash prize of 3,000 from Professor Sabu Thomas Golden Group Alumni, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala.

Arora completed her MSc thesis under the guidance of nanotechnologist Anjali, department of soil science, PAU.

Shammi Kapoor, registrar-cum-dean, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, and head of the department Manjeet Kaur Sangha congratulated Arora on her achievement.

