Ludhiana | PAU students apprised of hydroponic agri-business model

The School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a one-day educational and recreational trip for students of MBA, MBA (agri-business) and PhD on Saturday.

The tour was sponsored by the Society for Advancement of Academic, Sports and Cultural activities (SASCA) of the College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, and Management Science Education (MSA), SBS, PAU.

Students visited the Mushkabad village, Samrala, where a progressive farmer, Sardar Davinder Singh, has been practising protected cultivation on six acres with specialisation in capsicum, cucumber, green chillies, brinjal, and tomato, and has over 800 members under his society named “Work on Mushkabad model for protected cultivation”.

Further, an exposure visit to Nurpur Bedi, Nangal village , was organised to apprise the youth of “Hydroponic agri-business model” , which is being taken care of by Pritpal Singh, a graduate from IMT Nagpur.

Pritpal Singh has developed a brand of his hydroponic produce as farm-cult. He elaborated on hydroponic cultivation, value chain, market orientation, and consumer orientation for various hydroponic crops such as lettuce, cauliflower and spinach, and also discussed his expansion plan of hydroponic cultivation in comparatively five times more area with Equilibrium Vapour Pressure (EVP) technology.

Further, the students were shown the agri-business model of orchard and provided first-hand experience of farm stay at Lalpura village. Under 13 acres of orchard model,10 fruits such as guava, banana, peach, plum, lemon, avocado, apple, etc. were being cultivated. The house of Lalpura, a state-of-the-art farm stay, was highly relished by students.

More news in brief

FICO President Kular conferred with ‘MSME Icon Award’

Ludhiana President of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) Gurmeet Singh Kular was conferred with ‘MSME Icon Award’ at the international conference of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions). Honorary Consul General of Montenegro to India Janice Darbari conferred the award to Kular at the event, which was also attended by delegates from Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Mauritius etc.

Minutes after reaching Ludhiana, UP resident robbed of ₹20K, phone

Ludhiana Minutes after a Uttar Pradesh resident reached Ludhiana for employment purpose, members of a three-wheeler gang robbed him of ₹20,000, mobile phone and other documents. The complainant, Ashish Kumar, 24, of Uttar Pradesh, said he reached Ludhiana on train, after which he hired an auto to reach Fatehgarh Gujran village. Apart from the driver, his two accomplices were plying as passengers. When they reached near Jalandhar Bypass Chowk, the accused flashed a knife and robbed him, Kumar said, adding that the accused fled after dropping him near Fatehgarh Gujran village. Assistant sub-inspector Harmesh Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified accused. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.

PAU student secures third position in oral presentation

Ludhiana Sahil, a student of MSc (microbiology), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has secured the third position in oral presentation for his paper— Pretreatment of paddy straw with bio-digested slurry-based microbial consortium for enhancing biogas production. He participated in the international conference on “Global initiatives in research, innovation and sustainable development of agriculture and allied science (GIRISDA-2022)” held at Guru Kashi University, Talwandi Sabo (Bathinda) from June 6 to 8. In his MSc programme, he is working on process development for enhancing bio-gas production from paddy straw using in-house microbial consortium under the guidance of Urmila Gupta Phutela, principal scientist (REE), department of renewable energy engineering, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, PAU. Microbiologist Phutela and Priya Katyal, department of microbiology, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, PAU, are the co-authors of the research paper presented by Sahil.

