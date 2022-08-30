Ludhiana | PAU students bring curtains down on 36-day-long protest

After assurance from the state government on Tuesday, PAU Students’ Association (PAUSA) brought the curtains down on their 36-day-long protest that demanded filling of the vacant posts of agricultural officers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The protest was called off in the presence of vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik , Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi and joint commissioner (traffic) Gurdial Singh.

The V-C and the MLA also joined in the celebration by dancing with students.

The V-C expressed his gratitude to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the state government for paying heed to students’ problems. Calling it a peaceful protest by the educated students, the V-C urged youth to contact him (V-C) or the faculty anytime in case of any problem. “This university is a home and students are like our children; PAU stands with students in the need of the hour,” he said, adding that a cleanliness drive would be launched by the university in a few days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“You (students) have demonstrated the right and democratic method of protest.The 36-day-long dharna was peaceful. You could have staged a tent outside the university to cause embarrassment, but you chose not to. You could have blocked the road, but you did not. You sold veggies, who polished shoes, you cleaned the vehicles and staged other such unique protests. You did everything which is expected from an educated youngster. I believe the perseverance has paid off. And you have won the hearts and did not offend anyone with your actions,” the V-C said.

Congratulating the V-C for making it to the top post at PAU, Gogi said, “The university has been blessed with a highly intellectual and capable V-C.” The state government was committed to the welfare of students, teachers and employees, he said, while expressing satisfaction over accepting students’ demands by the government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gogi said previous governments did not bother about the betterment of the state and were busy filling their own pockets. “Imagine the previous chief ministers personally meeting students and addressing their plight. On the other hand, chief minister Bhagwant Mann met the protesting students of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and PAU and resolved their issues on priority basis.”

Govt will soon implement revised pay scales: Gogi

Gogi said the issue of daily paid labour at PAU and security staff will be addressed soon. He assured that the government would soon implement revised pay scales for lecturers and professors.

The DC said, “The government is for students and in future also, it will thrive to introduce welfare schemes for the youth.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Paramvir Singh, said the protest would go a long way in shaping the positive future of the youths of Punjab.

PAU student Babanpreet expressed his gratitude to the V-C and the state government for acceding to their requests as well as demands. Students Jasleen and Angrez Mann also addressed the protesting students.

Among those present were registrar Shammi Kapoor, director of research AS Dhatt, director of extension education Ashok Kumar, dean of postgraduate studies Sandeep Bains, College of Agriculture dean MIS Gill, additional director of extension education GS Buttar and members of PAU Teachers’ Association.