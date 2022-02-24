Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | PAU students end protest, exams to be held online
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | PAU students end protest, exams to be held online

The protest was lifted by PAU,Ludhiana, students on Wednesday after the authorities accepted students’ demand and assured to conduct exams online
The students said PAU, Ludhiana, authorities have assured that the exams will be conducted online without involvement of a third party; (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The ten-day long protest against offline exams by the students of Punjab Agricultural University has finally born fruit. The protest was lifted on Wednesday after the authorities accepted students’ demand and assured to conduct exams online.

The move comes after the visit of DK Tiwari,vice-chancellor of PAU-cum-financial commissioner, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Punjab, at the university on Wednesday.

As Tiwari visited the university to attend several events, the delegation of protesting students submitted a representation before the vice-chancellor.

The students said authorities have assured that the exams will be conducted online without involvement of a third party. The notice regarding the same is expected to be issued by February 24.

The students had earlier blamed the university authorities for not taking up the matter with the vice-chancellor and also claimed that authorities were not fixing the meeting of students with the V-C.

“If meeting with V-C would have been conducted earlier, these ten days could have not gone wasted,” said one of the protesting students.

RELATED STORIES

For the past ten days, students were demanding the authorities to conduct online exams as conducted in previous semesters, after the authorities announced to conduct offline exams from February 17.

The students had also boycotted assembly polls to register their protest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP