Ludhiana | PAU students' protest against offline exams enters third day
chandigarh news

Protesting outside the Thapar Hall, PAU, Ludhiana, in blankets and quilts, the students questioned if the classes for the last three semesters were held online, then why the authorities are adamant about taking offline exams
PAU, Ludhiana, students said they will not lift the protest until the authorities accept their demand. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Decrying the announcement of offline exams, the students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) continued their indefinite protest outside Thapar Hall for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, despite being an off due to Ravidas Jayanti.

Spending the night outside the Thapar Hall in blankets and quilts, the students questioned if the classes for the last three semesters were held online, then why the authorities are adamant about taking offline exams. They announced that the agitation will continue until their demand is met by the university.

After the agitation raised by students, the university authorities have delayed the exams that were scheduled to be held from February 17. The next dates have not been announced yet.

Students said the exams for the last three semesters were also held online but at the last moment, the authorities announced to conduct offline exams for this semester, which is unfair and they will not lift the protest until the authorities accept their demand.

Meanwhile, PAU registrar Shammi Kappor said the university authorities are trying to find a solution and they are in talks with the students and the next round of meeting with the students is scheduled on Thursday.

