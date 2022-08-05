Ludhiana | PAU students’ protest against unmemployment enters Day 10

The protest by Punjab Agricultural University Students Association (PAUSA) against the state government, over vacant posts in the state agriculture and horticulture departments and its failure to provide employment to educated youth, entered the tenth consecutive day on Friday.

On Thursday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal had extended support to students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

As per the protesting students, 410 posts of agriculture development officer, 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 posts of horticulture development officer, 129 of soil conservation officer and 56 of market secretary are currently vacant.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Doctors advise exclusive breastfeeding for first 6 months of life

Ludhiana As a part of World Breastfeeding Awareness Week being observed at different government institutions in the district till August 7, an awareness seminar on the importance of mother’s milk was organised at Civil Hospital here on Friday. District family welfare officer Dr Harpreet Singh, while informing about the maternal and child health services provided by the department, informed that according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF report, mother’s milk is mandatory for health, nutrition and development of children. He said breastfeeding should be started within an hour after a child is born and for the first six months, the child should be exclusively breastfed. It should be continued for at least two years, along with complementary feeding, he added. Senior medical officer, civil hospital, Dr Deepika Goel said, “A mother’s milk is a must to increase the ability of a child to fight diseases and is beneficial for the mental and physical development of the child. Breastfeeding benefits both mother and child.” An awareness paper prepared by the health department was also circulated during the seminar.

110 farmers attend monthly training camp of PAU Kisan Club

Ludhiana A total of 110 farmers from different parts of Punjab attended the monthly camp training camp of PAU Kisan Club on Friday. Associate director (skill development) Kuldeep Singh appealed to farmers to participate wholeheartedly in the kisan melas which would be organised offline after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. He also urged them to adopt PAU technologies in their fields for better fiscal returns. Experts Dharminderpal Singh and KB Singh explained the seed production of pulses and the role of plant pathologists in agricultural development, respectively. Parminder Singh, extension specialist, GADVASU, provided tips for a balanced diet to animals. A progressive sugarcane grower, Sardar Balkar Singh, shared tips for remunerative returns from sugarcane processing. In the meantime, Teej festival was also celebrated with great fervour by women wing of the PAU Kisan Club in Ayali Khurd village, Ludhiana. Dressed in traditional Punjabi attire: salwar- kameez with phulkari wrapped around shoulders, around 150 women participated in the celebration and performed boliyan and giddha.

20 booked in 2 days for renting house without tenant verification

Ludhiana In order to avoid any untoward incident and to ensure tight security ahead of the 75th Independence Day, Ludhiana police have booked 20 people from Zone 2 in the past two days for renting their accommodations without tenant verification. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP -2) Suhail Qasim Mir, in a video message, said, “In the backdrop of the security arrangements for the Independence Day, a special checking drive has been initiated by Ludhiana police under the supervision of commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma. We are taking strict actions against property owners who are renting their houses to tenants without police verification.” The officer said many people from other districts or states are residing in Ludhiana and thus, the city police are taking all preventive measures to avoid any anti-social activities or threat. The ADCP firmly warned residents of getting police verification of their tenants done to avoid any legal action.

PWSSB CEO inspects ongoing works to upgrade STPs

Ludhiana The chief executive officer (CEO) of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) , Varinder Sharma, on Friday, inspected the ongoing works to upgrade sewage treatment plants (STP) under the ₹650-crore project to clean the Buddha Nullah. Sharma conducted a meeting with the officials of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), sewerage board, municipal corporation, among other departments involved in the project at Jamalpur STP site. Sharma also inspected the working of Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP) established for treating waste of dyeing units on Tajpur road and Focal point area. He directed the officials to keep a regular check on the working of the plants and ensure that water is treated properly. The officials said colour was still witnessed in the treated water of CETPs. Sharma directed the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to ensure that coloured water should not be dumped into the nullah. Apart from inspecting the ongoing work of STPs, Sharma also reviewed the work of installing interceptor lines alongside Buddha Nullah to stop the direct flow of sewage waste into the nullah. Sharma said directions have been issued to the authorities to complete the projects within stipulated deadlines.

