Ludhiana | PAU students ‘pull rickshaw’ to protest unemployment

Published on Aug 02, 2022 11:48 PM IST
A day after distributing pamphlets, students pulled rickshaws in Ludhiana. PAU students appealed to the government to fill the vacant posts and highlighted the failure of the government in providing jobs to educated youth of the state
PAU students pulling rickshaws to protest against the state government in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after distributing pamphlets that highlighted the vacancies for the different posts in the agriculture department, students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), on Tuesday, pulled rickshaws, continuing their protest against the state government.

Students appealed to the government to fill the vacant posts and highlighted the failure of the government in providing jobs to educated youth of the state.

As per the protesting students, 410 posts of agriculture development officer, 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 posts of horticulture development officer, 129 posts of soil conservation officer and 56 posts of market secretary are currently vacant.

