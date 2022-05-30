Ludhiana | PAU to begin sale of prospectus from June 1
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will commence the sale of prospectus for 2022-23 session from June 1.
Registrar Shammi Kapoor said the prospectus would be available at ₹2,120 at the counter and ₹2,260 by post.
For NRI candidates, the price (per copy) at the counter will be ₹2,560 and ₹2,700 by post. For each entrance test, ₹4,200 will be charged. For both Common Entrance Test (CET) and Ballowal Saunkhri Entrance Test (BSET), the fee is ₹6,300 and for additional options in MET agri and MET community science, candidates are required to pay ₹610.
Kapoor said for students who download the prospectus online, the charges including the entrance test fee for each test is ₹5,640. For the candidates who apply for both CET and BSET, the fee is ₹7,740. For additional options in MET agri and MET community science, candidates will have to pay ₹610.
Additional director communication TS Riar told that the last date for receipt of application forms for entrance test is June 27, 2022 . The forms can be submitted with a late fee of ₹1,000 till June 4. The last date for receipt of application forms (without entrance test) is July 1 and these can be submitted with a late fee of ₹1,000 till July 8. For PhD programmes, the last date for receipt of application forms is October 14, 2022 and these can be submitted with a late fee till October 21.
Riar said the admit card will be uploaded on PAU website seven days before the conduct of the entrance examination.
The interested candidates can purchase the prospectus from the book shop, located near gate number 1 of PAU campus, Ludhiana, or Business Section of Communication Centre, next to Farmers’ Service Centre, at Ludhiana campus, he informed.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics