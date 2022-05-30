Ludhiana | PAU to begin sale of prospectus from June 1

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will commence the sale of prospectus for 2022-23 session from June 1.

Registrar Shammi Kapoor said the prospectus would be available at ₹2,120 at the counter and ₹2,260 by post.

For NRI candidates, the price (per copy) at the counter will be ₹2,560 and ₹2,700 by post. For each entrance test, ₹4,200 will be charged. For both Common Entrance Test (CET) and Ballowal Saunkhri Entrance Test (BSET), the fee is ₹6,300 and for additional options in MET agri and MET community science, candidates are required to pay ₹610.

Kapoor said for students who download the prospectus online, the charges including the entrance test fee for each test is ₹5,640. For the candidates who apply for both CET and BSET, the fee is ₹7,740. For additional options in MET agri and MET community science, candidates will have to pay ₹610.

Additional director communication TS Riar told that the last date for receipt of application forms for entrance test is June 27, 2022 . The forms can be submitted with a late fee of ₹1,000 till June 4. The last date for receipt of application forms (without entrance test) is July 1 and these can be submitted with a late fee of ₹1,000 till July 8. For PhD programmes, the last date for receipt of application forms is October 14, 2022 and these can be submitted with a late fee till October 21.

Riar said the admit card will be uploaded on PAU website seven days before the conduct of the entrance examination.

The interested candidates can purchase the prospectus from the book shop, located near gate number 1 of PAU campus, Ludhiana, or Business Section of Communication Centre, next to Farmers’ Service Centre, at Ludhiana campus, he informed.