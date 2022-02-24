Ludhiana | PAU V-C DK Tiwari visits skill development centre, interacts with trainees

A visit to skill development centre in the Punjab Agricultural University was paid by DK Tiwari, vice-chancellor, PAU and financial commissioner, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, Punjab, on Wednesday.

Tiwari interacted with the trainees and said the young farmer of the contemporary times is more involved in finding novel ways for self-marketing the agri-produce. He hailed the efforts of the faculty of the centre in providing hands-on training to the farmers, on different aspects of agriculture and allied enterprises, for fiscal sustainability.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashok Kumar, director of extension education, said the university was imparting specialised trainings and scientific guidance and expertise as and when needed by the farmers.

Associate director (skill development) and additional director, communication, TS Riar shared the details of Punjab Agri-business Incubator project, underway in the centre. “Under this project, monetary assistance is provided to the farmers and young entrepreneurs for establishing the start-ups,” he added.

About 30 trainees of Uddam and Uddan programmes of PABI made presentations and expressed their gratitute for the technical guidance provided by PAU.

Registrar Shammi Kapoor, director of research AS Dhatt, comptroller Sandeep Kapur, and head of department of food science and technology Poonam A Sachdev were also present.