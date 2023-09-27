Ludhiana: PAU Zone team wins district U-19 cricket tournament

In a clash at the 67th district school cricket U-19 tournament held at International Public School, Ludhiana, the PAU (Punjab Agricultural University) zone cricket team emerged victorious against Kila Raipur Zone.

Members of the PAU Zone cricket team after their victory in Ludhiana. (ht photo)

The tournament, featuring teams from ten zones, showcased the cricketing talent of young boys.

In the first inning, the PAU zone team displayed their prowess with the bat, setting a challenging target. Abhina Tiwari and Aryan Sahil led the charge with their batting skills, amassing a total of 107 runs for their team.

The Kila Raipur Zone team faced a daunting task in their inning, with Avinay taking the lead in the bowling department for PAU. Avinay’s bowling performance, backed by Anmol and Nitish Phand, restricted Kila Raipur to just 56 runs, securing victory for PAU.

The match was attended by the guests, including IPS school director Harman Sandhu, IPS principal C. Shital Nathaniel, and Norinder Singh. The event was further enriched by the support and guidance of coaches Ashish Kumar, Anil Kumar, Bajinder Singh, and Inderjit Singh.

