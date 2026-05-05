Ludhiana: Payal MLA writes to DGP after receiving threats from gangster

Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura has written to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Gupta after allegedly receiving threats in the name of foreign-based gangster Balwinder Singh alias Doni Bal, seeking enhanced security and a high-level probe into a series of intimidation calls and related incidents in the region.

Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura stated that around April 10, a commission agent from his constituency, identified as Nona, received a threatening call from an overseas number. (HT Photo)

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In a letter dated May 2, the Aam Aadmi Party legislator said repeated calls from international numbers had been received in recent weeks and alleged that both he and those associated with him were being threatened. He urged the state police chief to ensure strict legal action against those responsible and trace the source of the overseas calls.

Giaspura stated that around April 10, a commission agent from his constituency, identified as Nona, received a threatening call from an overseas number. According to the MLA, the caller identified himself as Doni Bal and allegedly demanded money. Following the complaint, police stepped up security for the trader.

The matter escalated on April 15 when unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire at Nona’s shop in Payal grain market. No casualties or property damage were reported. The following day, Arhtiya Association president Avinashpreet Singh Jalla addressed a press conference condemning the threats and seeking action.

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{{^usCountry}} The MLA further stated that on the same day, while Jalla was present at his office, another threatening call was received from an international number. Giaspura said he personally spoke to the caller for nearly 15 minutes, urging him not to disturb peace in Punjab, and immediately informed senior police officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MLA further stated that on the same day, while Jalla was present at his office, another threatening call was received from an international number. Giaspura said he personally spoke to the caller for nearly 15 minutes, urging him not to disturb peace in Punjab, and immediately informed senior police officials. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the MLA, the threats have continued since then, with the caller allegedly warning that both he and Jalla would be targeted. He said police had advised them not to respond to such calls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the MLA, the threats have continued since then, with the caller allegedly warning that both he and Jalla would be targeted. He said police had advised them not to respond to such calls. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Giaspura acknowledged that police had acted swiftly in arresting suspects linked to the firing incident by April 25, but alleged that threats were still being issued in the names of Doni Bal and Shaganpreet Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Giaspura acknowledged that police had acted swiftly in arresting suspects linked to the firing incident by April 25, but alleged that threats were still being issued in the names of Doni Bal and Shaganpreet Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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He also referred to another incident on April 30, when a member of his media team was allegedly intercepted near Rano Bridge by three unidentified youths riding an unregistered motorcycle and threatened. A complaint was later lodged with the Payal police.

Describing the matter as serious, the MLA sought strengthened security for himself and his associates, besides a detailed inquiry into the extortion and threat network.

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