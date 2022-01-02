Ludhiana | PBA bids farewell to Punjab teams
PBA organsied a farewell ceremony for Punjab team at District Basketball Association, Ludhiana; the teams will participate in the 71st Junior National Basketball Championship
A farewell ceremony for the girl’s and boy’s teams of the state, who will participate in the 71st Junior National Basketball Championship, was held at District Basketball Association (DBA) on Saturday. The championship to be organised by Basketball Federation of India, will be held at Basketball Complex, Indore, from January 4 to January 10. Members of Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) and District Basketball Association (DBA) boosted the morale of the players.
