Ludhiana | PBA bids farewell to Punjab teams

PBA organsied a farewell ceremony for Punjab team at District Basketball Association, Ludhiana; the teams will participate in the 71st Junior National Basketball Championship
Members of Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) and District Basketball Association (DBA) boosted the morale of the players of Pujab teams (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Jan 02, 2022 03:41 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A farewell ceremony for the girl’s and boy’s teams of the state, who will participate in the 71st Junior National Basketball Championship, was held at District Basketball Association (DBA) on Saturday. The championship to be organised by Basketball Federation of India, will be held at Basketball Complex, Indore, from January 4 to January 10. Members of Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) and District Basketball Association (DBA) boosted the morale of the players.

