Ludhiana | PBA mourns demise of sporting heroes

Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) mourned the demise of Om Parkash Dhull, an Arjuna Awardee (1979) in Basketball
PBA also mourned the demise of a field hockey player Charanjit Singh (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 11:58 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Punjab Basketball Association (PBA) along with the fraternity of the coaches and players on Thursday mourned the demise of Om Parkash Dhull, an Arjuna Awardee (1979) in Basketball , who breathed his last after a prolonged illness.

RS Gill, DGP retired, PBA president informed that Dhull who represented services in Basketball was also awarded Vashist Sewa Medal in 1985.

Meanwhile, PBA also mourned the demise of a field hockey player Charanjit Singh (Padma Shri awardee), who captained the Indian hockey team that won gold medal in the 1964 Summer Olympics at Tokyo, Japan. Born in Himachal Pradesh, earlier he also was a member of Indian hockey team, which won a silver medal in the 1962 Asian Games.

